Have we realized the full impact of the birth of Christ? When Jesus came, he split our timeline in half and transformed the world.
As he walked on water, healed the sick and raised from the dead, mankind could feel his power. Not only did he open the blind eyes, he allowed us all to see God and experience his glory.
People heard his voice as he spoke life-changing wisdom from above. Many were able to feel a love that did not come from an ordinary man. After his ministry, religion turned from rituals into a relationship with God. Annual Christmas celebrations prove that he is still meaningful to millions around the globe. This one birth caused a shift on earth that was indescribable.
The influence of one baby has transcended time and has been felt throughout the ages. The poor shepherds of the field found hope as they heard the glad tidings. Wealthy wisemen from afar gave of their riches and worshiped him. The Pharisees were shaken as he challenged their uncompassionate system.
Today, there are over a billion Christians over 2000 years later. These people will testify how Jesus is still bringing hope. He is still putting broken homes back together, giving peace to troubled minds and filling the empty void in peoples’ hearts. Those with dark pasts and even criminal records are being transformed. The good news of the gospel is bringing change to many families in the 21st Century.
Jesus is a gift for us to receive today: “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins (Matthew 1:21).”
We no longer have to be enslaved by our sins. Our guilt and shame do not have to weigh on our chests. Eternal damnation does not have to be the end of the story. We do not have to walk in darkness and apart from the plan of God. Instead, we can receive this free gift of salvation. The Lord still forgives sins and saves lives. His mercy and grace is available to all. This baby that was born in a manger can change us today.