Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

A recent Gallup poll may highlight confusion about the Bible in America. While 69% believe the Bible is the inspired word of God, only 20% think it should be taken literally.

How can a person believe scripture is inspired by God but not to be taken literally? Was there a misunderstanding in the unclear wording of the poll? Is this the result of secular propaganda meant to belittle the word of God?

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

Recommended for you