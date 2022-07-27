A recent Gallup poll may highlight confusion about the Bible in America. While 69% believe the Bible is the inspired word of God, only 20% think it should be taken literally.
How can a person believe scripture is inspired by God but not to be taken literally? Was there a misunderstanding in the unclear wording of the poll? Is this the result of secular propaganda meant to belittle the word of God?
Or, are there just misconceptions about the Bible in general? If these 66 books are inspired by the Lord, then there must be an important reason he gave them to mankind. Focusing on the words of Christ can help us understand both the purpose and the importance of scripture.
Some of Jesus’ greatest opponents can help us understand the mix up in Luke 10:29: “But he, willing to justify himself, said unto Jesus, And who is my neighbor?” A lawyer tried to blur the lines regarding one of the great commandments to love thy neighbor. Jesus answered his question with the parable of the good Samaritan. He told of a man who helped a poor victim who was robbed, beaten and left for dead.
The good Samaritan came to his aid and got him the help needed to recover. This was a great explanation on how to interpret scripture. It is clear to say we should take loving thy neighbor literally.
The Lord placed the utmost value on his word as recorded in Matthew 4:4: “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.” Comparing his words to bread shows how vital they are to life itself. Just as a person would die without food, so will we spiritually without the word of God. Many are spiritually starving in a Biblically illiterate society. No wonder we see such high suicide rates, addictions, and the deterioration of morality at such a level. Can we say Christ’s words are as important to us as food on the table?
Do we hunger for the scriptures like our essential meals each day? If we are spiritually empty, it may be time to pull the Bible out of the closet and use it again.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.