Several promising vaccinations have been announced just in time to bring hope during the holidays. They have been advertised as being up to 95% effective and could bring an end to this pandemic soon.
Interestingly, the Christmas season is a celebration of the greatest remedy of all time. The world was infected with sin and all mankind had a death sentence. This plague polluted our minds and filled our hearts with all kinds of evil. We were all spiritually dying as darkness filled the world like storm clouds. God sent us the only cure in the form of a baby lying in a manger: “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins (Matt 1:21).”
It is stunning how a pandemic can impact the world. This virus has dramatically changed our lives in almost every way. COVID-19 has negatively affected us physically, socially and even mentally. Similarly, sin has also devastated everyone throughout the globe. Violence, corruption and evil is rampant as hearts are infected. We witness it in our neighborhoods and see it on the news daily. It’s worse consequences are eternal destruction and separation from God. COVID-19 is responsible for almost 2 million deaths worldwide. Sin is even more destructive as recorded in Ezekial 18:20: “The soul that sinneth, it shall die.”
Cures have turned the tables on so many ailments. Can we imagine what it will feel like when everything is back to normal? How will we react when all restrictions are lifted, no more deaths due to COVID-19, and we can stop wearing masks?
Maybe there was a similar feeling to those who heard the good news for the first time. When those who had lived hopelessly in their sins heard that Jesus was born! That is why the Christmas season has been treasured throughout the generations.
Vaccinations will help us to stop worrying about the virus. Jesus will also give us peace of mind from our sins. We no longer have to live in our guilt and shame, the remedy has been given to us. God has sent us his son Jesus!