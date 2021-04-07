The sky darkened at noon as Jesus was crucified on the cross. A bleak picture set in as the hope of the world died.
Skeptics challenged him to come down off the cross and prove himself. Others looked with expectation to see what would happen. Surely God would stop the Roman soldiers and demonstrate his power. The pharisees gleamed with joy as they thought they had won.
Then came the third day, and the world was turned upside down. The resurrection even shocked the disciples as only two women visited the tomb on Easter morning. When things look hopeless, Jesus always brings an element of surprise.
Easter brings us a lively hope as recorded in 1 Peter 1: 3: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.”
One day can make all the difference when God decides to move. A swift victory came early over death and the enemies of Christ. The empty tomb is proof that Jesus is all powerful and Lord over all. Even when things look dire, he can turn it around.
Faith in Christ can help us even in our darkest moments. The resurrection has achieved an enormous and lasting triumph for the Church.
Perhaps the greatest joy of the season is the gift of eternal life. Jesus promises this for all those who believe in him (John 3:16). The resurrection demonstrates his power to deliver this promise. Just as the crucifixion of Christ was not final, death will not be the end of the story for us either. The best is yet to come for the people of God.
Imagine embracing our loved ones again for the first time on the other side. What will that great city look like that the Lord built for his bride? How will it feel to be able to live forever in a place called Heaven? What will be our reaction when we first see the Lord?
One thing is for sure, there will be a lot of surprises in eternity. It is time to make our reservations sure and receive life eternal.