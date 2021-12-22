The most celebrated holiday around the world started with just one gift. This was presented to the world as a baby born in a manger and wrapped in swaddling clothes. The star of Bethlehem illuminated the sky to reveal he was the light in the darkness. Poor shepherds, noble wise men from other countries, and others gathered to worship and offer him gifts. He is an extraordinary present from God that is unparalleled, unprecedented, and one of a kind. The gift is for all people, all generations, and for all time. So much can be unwrapped from receiving the Lord Jesus Christ in our hearts
The scripture in John 3:16 reveals what was given on that Christmas morning: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If we were to unwrap this gift, we would experience an unparalleled love. A deep intense, unconditional love that brought Jesus to the cross. We could also uncover salvation, forgiveness, and grace that transforms lives. The announcement that came to Joseph proclaimed, “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins (Matthew 1:21).” Because of this, we can receive everlasting life.
So much more can be gained from the first Christmas present. The Lord offers a peace not found in this world and will keep our hearts (Phil. 4:6-7). He bears our burdens through prayer and lifts the guilt of sin off our hearts. His presence brings a fulfilling joy and life abundantly to our homes (John 10:10). Although Christmas isn’t all about presents, it is all about his presence. Do we have him in our homes and hearts? Have we unwrapped all there is in Jesus? The gift is still being offered. This Christmas season would be a wonderful time to receive it.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.