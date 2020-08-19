“Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your request be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your minds and hearts through Christ Jesus (Phil. 4:6-7).”
Paul’s message to “stand fast” was delivered to a church in turmoil. Not only did they face trouble on the outside of the sanctuary, but on the inside as well. He told them that they could find peace even in difficult times. These important words can help the church today as well. Even though we are surrounded by hardships, the peace of God can keep us.
The apostle Paul gives us a formula to obtain this peace that passes all understanding.
First, he tells us to pray about everything. Peace ultimately comes from a right relationship with God. We can involve him in every aspect of our lives, allowing him to take control of our situations and giving him our burdens. It is incredibly relieving to know that the Lord is for us and he will walk with us. Paul encourages us to think about his goodness, his promises, and those thoughts that are worthy of our time. If we choose our thoughts wisely, we can avoid excessive anxiety that will weigh us down.
Another part of the peace equation in Philippians 4:9 is our obedience unto the Lord: “Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you.”
Following God’s word will not only help us deal with turmoil, but will lead us to a more fulfilled life. When we obey him, he promises that the God of peace will be with us. We need the God of peace to be on our streets, in our hospitals, in our homes, and in our nation again. Most importantly, we need the God of peace in our hearts. Today, we can receive him if we trust Jesus as our Lord and Savior.