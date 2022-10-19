Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Theologians all over the world would cringe if someone claimed there were five Gospels. Matthew, Mark, Luke and John from the New Testament are widely accepted as accurate accounts of the good news.

There are other credible books that adds to the Gospel. Is it possible that the story of Noah foretells God’s plan of salvation for the world? It is clear that sending Christ as a baby in a manager wasn’t a desperate scramble or a spur of the moment plan to rescue mankind. Instead, it was a very meticulous and sophisticated orchestration. Every minute detail is filled with importance and meaningful with eternal significance. Before the foundations of the world were set, God chose to send his son for all mankind.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

