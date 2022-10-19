Theologians all over the world would cringe if someone claimed there were five Gospels. Matthew, Mark, Luke and John from the New Testament are widely accepted as accurate accounts of the good news.
There are other credible books that adds to the Gospel. Is it possible that the story of Noah foretells God’s plan of salvation for the world? It is clear that sending Christ as a baby in a manager wasn’t a desperate scramble or a spur of the moment plan to rescue mankind. Instead, it was a very meticulous and sophisticated orchestration. Every minute detail is filled with importance and meaningful with eternal significance. Before the foundations of the world were set, God chose to send his son for all mankind.
A scripture that is significant to the story of Noah is found in Genesis 6:8: “Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord.” It is peculiar that the word grace is mentioned in this chapter. This is an essential theme found throughout the new testament. Ephesian 2:8 declares, “It is by grace that ye are saved through faith.” Although Noah was a good man and chose not to participate in the wickedness of the world, he still couldn’t save himself.A worldwide flood was coming, and he didn’t have the means to rescue himself or his family In addition, he could not have preserved the animals that would sustain life beyond the flood. It took God’s plan of salvation through the ark to accomplish this amazing task. Since, Noah never saw a flood or an ark before, he had to put his faith in the Lord. It required following the vital instructions of God to see it happen.
The ark itself has become of symbol of God’s grace. It carried the only hope for mankind and salvation from judgement. It preserved the family of Noah, the animals, and the sustenance necessary to preserve life. Ironically, the cross is also made out of wood. While the ark saved Noah’s family from death on Earth, the cross can save us all for eternity. Like the ark, it is God’s plan of salvation for all. At the cross, we can find grace to be forgiven and obtain all the answers we need for an abundant life. He was wounded for our transgressions, bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed (Isaiah 53:5). Have we boarded the Ark of Grace yet?
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.