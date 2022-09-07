Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

“Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is thy keeper: the Lord is thy shade upon thy right hand.” (Psalms 121: 4-5)

This Psalm is known as the Soldier’s Psalm. The commander in chief, King David, shared it with God’s people and especially with his troops. He was an accomplished warrior familiar with danger. Many times he was surrounded by enemies and knew what it felt like to be vulnerable. Israeli soldiers must have experienced fear as they were often called upon to defend their people. However, the personal relationship David had with God and this great Psalms provided great strength. The Lord is close to his people and will be our keeper.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

