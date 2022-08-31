Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

“And King Herod killed James the brother of John with the sword. And because he saw it pleased the Jews, he proceeded further to take Peter also.” (Acts 12:2-3)

Peter became the next prize for Herod seeking popularity with the Jews. It became a high priority to apprehend him and to lock him up for a grand spectacle. Four quaternions of soldiers were assigned to keep him and bound him with chains. He was under tight security, but God had a greater hold on him. Before he was to be executed, an angel opened the iron gate and delivered him safely to his people.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

Recommended for you