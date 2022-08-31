“And King Herod killed James the brother of John with the sword. And because he saw it pleased the Jews, he proceeded further to take Peter also.” (Acts 12:2-3)
Peter became the next prize for Herod seeking popularity with the Jews. It became a high priority to apprehend him and to lock him up for a grand spectacle. Four quaternions of soldiers were assigned to keep him and bound him with chains. He was under tight security, but God had a greater hold on him. Before he was to be executed, an angel opened the iron gate and delivered him safely to his people.
God is able to keep us in every circumstance.
There is a strong presence of fear in America. Mass shootings and crime are on a rise. Hatred and political strife are more intense than ever. People are even persecuted for their beliefs. Some Christians are afraid to live out their faith in public. The testimony of Peter can assure us that the Lord is ultimately in control. Peter was outnumbered with an overwhelming force that threatened his life. However, he was kept by a greater power known as the Almighty. The scripture from Matthew 10:29 reminds us that not one sparrow falls to the ground without God knowing it. Angels will encamp around those that fear the Lord (Psalms 34:7). We are all more important than sparrows, and our lives are precious to God.
The Lord tells us often to fear not throughout the scriptures. One great promise is recorded in Isaiah 41:10-12: “Fear thou not; for I am with thee… I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”
We do not have to let fear overcome us. The safest decision we can make is to place our lives in his omnipotent hands. He will hold us in times of trouble. The Great Shepherd will be with us in the dark valleys. He will carry us through the storms of life. His hands will lift us up out of every evil. The Lord has provided for us in the past and will be there in the future. He will keep us.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.