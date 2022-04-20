It is the year 2022, and there is still no trace of the body of Jesus. Many disputes have taken place over the years about him. Some say that the disciples stole the body and hidden it somewhere unknown. However, there are a number of problems with this theory.
There are no records of a struggle to seize it in this monumental event. How would a handful of weak disciples who couldn’t stop Jesus from being arrested overpower the Roman Army or the temple guards of the Sanhedrin? These are the ones who ran and denied God when the time came. There are many who would like to discredit the claims of Christ and even stop the gospel message. The fact remains that there is still an empty tomb in Jerusalem, and the body is nowhere to be found.
“And as they were afraid, and bowed down their faces to the earth, they said unto them, Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen!” (Luke 24:5-6). This account from Luke’s gospel has never been disproven. It would have been easy to wheel out the body of Jesus and end Christianity in a moment. Those who hated him had the Roman Empire, the Pharisees and the Sanhedrin on their side. They were in power and could call the shots. Jesus openly promised that on the third day he would rise from the dead. This most important tenet of Christianity is still believed by several billion people around the world. If there is proof against the resurrection, we are still waiting to see.
The Easter season always reminds us of God’s power and the new life he gives. Jesus performed this miracle openly for the world to see. It proves all his claims and promises are true. If he can rise from the dead, he can change us. Not only is he able to forgive us of our sins, he is able to make us new creatures. The creator who formed hearts in our bodies can give us a new one. Because of the resurrection, we can know him personally. This miracle makes our prayer life extraordinary. When Jesus promised us eternal life, he demonstrated that power. Now we understand that whosoever believes in him, will live forever.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.