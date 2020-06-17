America has witnessed unusual and troubled times lately. What is next?
We have seen natural disasters, plagues, violence and an unprecedented shutdown. It reminds us of the phrase, “when it rains, it pours.”
People may also be feeling this on a personal level, as well. At times it feels like everything is going wrong. King David could relate as he faced many battles. There were moments where he was surrounded by enemies, overwhelmed with family turmoil and experienced great loss. At the same time, he knew the faithfulness of the Lord. Today we can rest in the promises of God during trying times.
The words of David in Psalms 34:19 can give us encouragement: “Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivereth him out of them all.”
No matter who we are, we will all have tribulation in this life. God doesn’t promise to keep us from trouble but will be with us through it all. This particular scripture states that the Lord will deliver his children out of them all. Many times David would have perished in battle, but he testified that God rescued him. He would call out to the Lord and experience his faithfulness every time. God is faithful to us as well. In a manner of his choosing and in his time, he will deliver us.
This promise highlights the faithfulness of the Lord. Before God can deliver us out of all afflictions, he has to be involved. In other words, he is aware of all our situations. That is how much care and concern he has for us. This promise focuses on the end result and so should we.
Let’s hang in there! God will work the afflictions for our good. They do not seem pleasant at the moment but his word states that they will end well. If we trust in the Lord, we will come out better than before. We will learn that God keeps his promises and he is good all the time. As David called out to him often, we can as well and receive his help. Let us put our trust in him and know he will take care of us.