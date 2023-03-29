“Then they cry unto the LORD in their trouble, and he bringeth them out of their distresses. He maketh the storm a calm, so that the waves thereof are still. Then are they glad because they be quiet; so he bringeth them unto their desired haven (Psalms 107:28-30).” The storms of life are alot like the Spring weather. According to the National Weather Service, the mixture of cold and warm temperatures can really stir things up. One day everything is calm, the next day life can be described as a cyclone. The Psalms acknowledges this crazy life pattern, but points to the power of God to calm storms. The Lord answers prayers and can deliver in the time of trouble. Jesus is the rock who can keep us through any storm.
One of the most famous miracles of the Bible was when Jesus walked on the water. It not only displays his lordship over the weather, but his familiarity with our situations. The disciples feared for their lives as water filled the boat. Jesus walked towards them in the middle of the breathtaking scene. It shows us that God doesn’t leave us even during a monster storm. It is amazing how some events in our lives seem like the end of the world. When we call on the Lord, he can make everything alright. He can bring calm to our troubles and change the whole outcome. Even if the storm lingers, trusting in Christ can help us endure. Knowing that he is in control and he will take care of us will give us strength. This is why the scene of Jesus calming the storm brings peace to so many.
The Lord instructs us how to prepare and respond to our storms. So many have failed to be ready and are sinking as a result. Luke’s gospel teaches us to build our houses on the rock and the word of God (Matthew 7:24). Applying the word to our lives helps us to build firm foundations that will stand throughout the difficulties of life. When we follow the Lord, he will guide us through the troubled waters. As the psalmist describes the journey of a ship, he will bring us to our desired haven. He will help us arrive safely to our destination. Heaven is the ultimate safe haven. If we trust the Lord, that will be our final stop on the journey.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.