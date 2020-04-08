“No evil shall befall thee and no plague shall come nigh your dwelling (Psalms 91).” Psalms 91 is known as the assurance of God’s protection in difficult times. Some have called it the song of Plagues which specifically connects the Lord’s promises and plagues.
Jewish scholars believe that this chapter was composed by Moses after the construction of the tabernacle in the wilderness. This happened soon after God delivered the Israelites from the plagues of Egypt and the destruction of Pharaoh. The tabernacle was also a symbol of the Lord’s presence among his people as they journeyed to the Promised Land. As long as they were in his presence, they could trust him for protection, provision, and guidance. Today, God’s people can also trust him during difficult times.
Psalms 91 has been called the greatest possession of the saints (G. Campbell Morgan). It contains a timely message of hope and assurance. Experts have predicted that the worst days of the coronavirus are in our near future. It is time to take their guidelines seriously and also to pray for our nation. We need God’s hand of protection upon our homes and our communities.
This chapter declares both the Lord’s ability and his willingness to cover us. He is described like a mother eagle that guards her eaglets with her wings. As this covering protects eaglets from storms and predators so can we take refuge in God’s wings. It is not an absolute proclamation that Christians will not get sick. Obviously, Christians experience sickness and even die from diseases. However, it is a testament to the faithfulness and consistent protection of the Lord upon his children. He still is able to protect us from plagues just like he did for the Israelites in Egypt.
As recorded in the first verse of this Psalms, we can take refuge under the shadow of the Almighty. The shadow refers to the closeness of the Lord. It is important for us to draw near to God and his word, so we can find his refuge. Staying true to the text, we have a responsibility to seek the Lord: “Because he has set his love upon me therefore will I deliver him (verse 14).”
As a nation, we need to repent of our sins and trust in Christ for our salvation. Then God will hear our prayers and heal our land (2 Chronicles 7:14). When we serve the Lord, we can pray for his hedge of protection upon us. We can expect God to be faithful and his promises to be true.