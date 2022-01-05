“Therefore be ye also ready: for in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man cometh (Matthew 24: 44).”
If we can be certain about anything in 2022, it is that the year will be uncertain. What new strain will plague the world next? How many more records will be broken by natural disasters? Which nations will threaten war this year? Will crime and corruption continue at an all time high? Just like the times we are living in, the return of Christ will be unpredictable. However, it seems that Bible prophecy is being fulfilled in a greater measure than ever before. As we are another year closer to his return, we must watch and be ready.
No plague has accelerated Jesus’s coming like COVID. There has been a greater push for globalization, uniform healthcare and technology mentioned in the book of Revelations. Recently, a Swedish company created a microchip containing vaccine passport information. It is scannable and gives medical information about people’s vaccine status. This chip has already been inserted into people’s hands, and thousands have signed up for it. It is very close to the mark of the beast recorded in Revelations 13:16-17: “And he causeth all…to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, except he that had the mark.”
There are a few things left that are certain in 2022. God’s word, his promises and his faithfulness to his people are always sure. No matter what roller coaster we ride on this year, Jesus is like the buckle that keeps us from flying out of the cart. His word is the anchor that will keep us in the storms. Faith in Christ will still save us and rescue us in the worst case scenarios. Do we have him on board for the New Year? We have been instructed to watch and be prepared to meet him. If he was to return this year, would we be ready? Let us be certain about our relationship with God and stand on the rock. Jesus is coming soon!
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.