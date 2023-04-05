“Jesus saith unto them, Let us pass over unto the other side…And there arose a great storm of wind, and the waves beat into the ship, so that it was now full (Mark 4:35-37).” This is a small detail of one of the most popular stories from the New Testament. The passage of Jesus calming the storms begins with him leading his disciples into an unforgettable journey in the Sea of Galilee. Christ’s disciples followed his instructions and found themselves in peril. Why would Jesus lead his disciples in the middle of a storm? A careful study of the whole story makes it clear that the whole situation is a test. This lesson ends with Jesus speaking peace to the storm and asking the disciples why they had no faith. There is much to gain when the Lord tests our faith.
What Christ taught his disciples on that night is also valuable for the Church today. Windstorms were a regular occurrence in the low level Sea of Galilee. The fishermen were skilled in how to handle these situations. Still, after all their expertise and hard work, the disciples were going to sink. Life is full of challenges that are beyond our strength and wisdom. The disciples leaving Jesus asleep on the boat and trying to save themselves was missing the mark. We cannot successfully live this life on our own. Nor can we save ourselves. Instead, we must depend on the Lord for every aspect of our lives. This all powerful God can calm our storms and get us to our destinations.
The disciples’ lack of faith was on full display with their response in Mark 4:38: “Master, carest thou not that we perish?” They perceived Jesus as being distant, unaware, and uncaring in their time of need. However, they learned that a good teacher is silent during an important test. While following him, they heard his powerful words first hand and witnessed his compassion as he healed the sick. Yet they didn’t believe he would take care of them and bring them safely over unto the other side. How often has God answered our prayers and moved in our lives? In spite of this, we fall apart at the next storm that comes our way. The tests in life help us to grow and become men and women of God. We need to remember that the Lord is faithful and we can believe his word. If we trust in Christ, he will speak peace to our storms.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.