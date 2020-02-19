The cross is a symbol of the greatest love story ever told. It is normally seen inside a church as a smoothly finished piece of decor. Beautifully polished, its shine adds to every service as people gather to worship.
However, how different are they compared to the one that Jesus carried to Calvary? In view of a crucifixion, the real one would not have been a pretty sight.
As the cat of nine tails and the iron spikes pounded, it would have been a shredded mess. Gushes of blood pouring from the body of Jesus would have dramatically stained the wood.
How would the original cross affect us if we were to see it? Many people have knowledge of this subject, but do not realize the depth of God’s love.
It is written in Romans 5:8: “But God commendeth his love towards us, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
His creation broke the covenant relationship and became spiritual adulterers. The wages of sin was death as the Lord was separated from his bride. As part of the plan of salvation, the church was redeemed by the blood of Jesus.
One day the church will be reunited in Heaven at the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. The cross is a token of the unconditional love of God toward us.
It reveals our value and worth as Jesus paid dearly for our salvation. Because of the cross, we can receive mercy, forgiveness and hope for the future.
Although this historic event happened more than 2,000 years ago, we can experience his love today.
The extreme nature of the crucifixion shows God’s passion to have a relationship with us. It also shows the abundance of his mercy and willingness to forgive. He hears the prayers of repentance from every sincere heart.
He stands at the door and knocks. If any man hears his voice and opens the door, he promises to come into our heart and fellowship with us (Rev. 3:20).
Today is the day of salvation, and now is our opportunity. Let us experience the fullness of his love and allow it to change our lives.