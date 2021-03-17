“Behold, they say, our bones are dried, and our hope is lost; we are cut off for our parts (Ezekiel 37:11).”
This was Israel’s reaction to the devastation that remained from the Babylonian exile. Some believed that this was the end of the nation. They didn’t think Israel would be back or ever return to greatness. Similarly, many feel the same way about America. On a spiritual decline, people feel hopeless about the direction we are taking. They believe we have gone too far to be one nation under God again.
If the Lord can restore Israel in a worse condition, he can revive America.
Never have times appeared so dark, yet the future’s so bright. We can have confidence in this because of the love and mercy of God: “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not (Lamentations 3:22).” Although judgment is real, it is in his nature to save. He had a plan of correction for stubborn Israel and eventually restored the nation back to greatness.
The Lord also has a vision for America and knows how to get our attention. Our nation has been shaken just like the dry bones in Ezekiel 37. Those bones came together as God breathed on them.
As we seek him and pray for revival, his great plans will come together for our nation as well.
Ezekiel’s obedience was the catalyst in the resurrection of the nation of Israel. God commanded him to prophecy to the dry bones. When he did, the Lord breathed life and the carcasses became a mighty army.
As the Church, we can cause a great impact to our regions and country by our obedience. We can pray and speak life to the dry bones of America and see God move. Ezekiel had faith that Israel could be restored back to greatness.
Do we believe the Lord can send a great revival to America? Yes! These dry bones can live!