“And the people shouted with a great shout, that the wall fell down flat … (Joshua 6:20).”
This describes the scene of an amazing victory for the children of Israel. The walls of Jericho were thought to be insurmountable. These massive stone walls have been estimated to be at least 13 feet high. Before Israel’s arrival, they have never been penetrated. However, God gave his people a strategy to take them down. This was the first obstacle for the children of Israel to obtain the promised land. This victory demonstrates that all things are possible with the Lord and he will fight for his children.
The walls of Jericho have a lot of similarities with Roe v. Wade in America. It has always appeared to be cemented into law and the culture for 50 years. There was the feeling that it would not change. Many said it would never be overturned. However, the pro-life movement continued the fight and the church persisted in prayer. God brought down the walls again with a great Supreme Court victory. Abortion clinics are already closing, and babies’ lives are being saved. We have learned that prayer, elections and Supreme Court judges matter. The U.S. has now entered the Post-Roe Era.
With a number of recent court victories, there is new hope for the church. What other wicked laws can we overturn? How many other battles can we win? Is a great transformation taking place in our nation? Many good people withdrew from the process because they didn’t think it made a difference. We now know more than ever that this is not true. Especially when we have faith in the Almighty God. Let us continue to pray, fight the good fight of faith and engage politically. The Lord will bring the walls down again.
