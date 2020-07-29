The war on Christianity has been raging for years. Statistics show that 8 out of every 10 persecuted victims around the world are Christians. Genocidal murders have taken place in the Middle East in recent times and have almost left Christian communities extinct in some areas. Violence has become more intense in America as churches have come under attack. Christian monuments including ones of Jesus are being destroyed and members assaulted. A car recently rammed into a church in Miami, Florida, killing one person and injuring 4 others.
Although this is a widespread occurrence globally, we hear very little about it. Too many people take a permissive attitude towards this injustice.
In “the home of the brave and the land of the free, Christians have been treated unequal. Although this faith has played an important role in forming our country, it is being censored and treated as criminal in some parts of the nation. The DOJ has noted how some governors unfairly shut down churches while allowing other groups to stay open.
The governor of California banned singing in houses of worship.
This is an unbelievable abuse of power as worship is an essential part of the Christian faith. It bears a strange resemblance to Nebuchadnezzar’s ban on prayer in the days of Babylon. Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego did not bow, nor did they stop praying. As a result, God moved in amazing ways for these three Hebrew boys.
As believers, we should know that God has given us powerful weapons to combat evil: “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds (2 Cor. 10:4).”
He has given us the gift of prayer. We can pray against the evil that has wreaked havoc on our soil. Also, we can pray for our leaders, for those who are persecuted, and even those groups who are so full of hate. The Lord has also given us a voice. Let us not be afraid to speak out the truth. Just as God was with the three Hebrew boys, he will be with us. Finally, we can vote. We must learn those who respect our values and those who do not. “If God be for us, who can be against us (Romans 8:31).”