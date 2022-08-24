Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

“Therefore Sarah laughed within herself, saying, After I am waxed old shall I have pleasure, my lord being old also?” (Genesis 18:12)

Father Abraham and his wife is one of the greatest stories of faith ever told. Following God, Abraham left his hometown and traveled to an unknown land. He even was willing to trust the promise of the Lord when it was difficult to understand. Although Abraham and Sarah were heroes of the Bible, they had their weak moments. This famous scripture captures the struggle of faith during trying moments in life. Even when it seems impossible, we can believe God’s word.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

