Much of Joseph’s life was characterized by hardships few would ever know.
According to experts, he was about 17 when sold into slavery by his brothers. He continued in Egypt in this bondage until he was 30 years of age. At least two years he was jailed for an offense he did not commit. How difficult would it be to trust God in these conditions? Would we be hopeful for the future? In spite of these circumstances, the Lord’s hand was upon Joseph. He found favor with those over him and was blessed regardless. One of the greatest miracles performed by God in the Old Testament was pulling Joseph from the dungeon to the pinnacle of power. If Joseph relied on the appearance of his circumstances, he would have lost all hope. We are all called to trust the Lord and walk by faith.
Living in the real world, we can all learn much from the life of Joseph. Just because we try to serve Jesus doesn’t mean everything will go our way. Sometimes, things can look completely hopeless. If we trust the Lord, he can bless us even in the worst of circumstances. Knowing the end result of Joseph’s story, we see how every hardship was purposeful. Each trial formed the character, leadership abilities, and experience he would need to make it at the top. Our lives are not as random and chaotic as they appear. God knows what he is doing. If we trust him, he will do a great work in our lives as well. Just because the present doesn’t look pleasant, it doesn’t mean the end result won’t be incredible.
When the Lord moves, lives can change in amazing ways. Joseph named his son Manasseh, meaning “to forget.” He said that God’s blessings were so extraordinary that they caused him to forget all his afflictions. As Pharaoh’s right hand man, he was able to impact the world for the Lord. All we give for his Kingdom will be richly rewarded in a greater measure than our sacrifices. It is not always easy to serve God in this sinful world. One day, we will be caught up either by the rapture or from the grave to live in paradise. The end result will be well worth it and the indescribable bliss beyond our imaginations. Though we live in this present world, we walk by faith.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ.