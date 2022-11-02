Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Much of Joseph’s life was characterized by hardships few would ever know.

According to experts, he was about 17 when sold into slavery by his brothers. He continued in Egypt in this bondage until he was 30 years of age. At least two years he was jailed for an offense he did not commit. How difficult would it be to trust God in these conditions? Would we be hopeful for the future? In spite of these circumstances, the Lord’s hand was upon Joseph. He found favor with those over him and was blessed regardless. One of the greatest miracles performed by God in the Old Testament was pulling Joseph from the dungeon to the pinnacle of power. If Joseph relied on the appearance of his circumstances, he would have lost all hope. We are all called to trust the Lord and walk by faith.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

