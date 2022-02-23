Is it possible to walk with God? When some people think of him, they imagine a character that is distantly beyond the clouds. A mystical being that is out of reach and not involved in the affairs of people. Some will make a wish or say a prayer and hope that there is someone out there to listen. Others feel that they are not important enough for God’s time or that he is too busy. To really know the Lord is to understand that this is far from the truth. His Spirit is everywhere and he is intimately involved with lives around the world. God’s plan includes a personal relationship with everyone.
This concept is clear in Genesis 5:24: “And Enoch walked with God: and he was not; for God took him.” Enoch stood out from among his generation because of his relationship with the Lord. Others mentioned in the genealogy from the chapter were only described by age and children. The depiction of Enoch’s life went far beyond as he had the testimony that he pleased God. His faith allowed him to live an exceptional life and fulfill his purpose. Then the scriptures recorded that God “took him,” which was a rare blessing not experienced by everyone else. This amazing journey was highlighted in scripture to let us know that we too can walk with the Lord. Just like Enoch, we can be known for more than a boring, average life. By faith we can stand out, touch Heaven, and impact our generation.
God took profound measures to reach out to humanity by the cross. Because we were sinful and separated from him, he gave us his son Jesus to die on Calvary. We can have a relationship with God because he paid our debts in full. If we repent of our sins and trust in Christ, we can begin walking with him. Following his word will lead us to fulfilling his plan and living extraordinary lives. We do not have to be distant from our Heavenly Father or wonder through life on our own. In addition, we do not have to miss out on the blessings that are prepared for us or spend an eternity away from his presence. The Lord is reaching out to us today! It is time to walk each step with divine purpose and destiny.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.