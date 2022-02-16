We all want to feel loved and valued by others, especially during the Valentine season. Roses, candy and flowery compliments are exchanged around the world. There are high expectations for special treatment from our significant others.
Oftentimes we become disappointed because others let us down or don’t meet those expectations. Especially when we mistakenly believe that our self worth comes from them. It is important to remember that our value does not come from mankind but from God. A relationship with Jesus Christ helps us realize the enormous worth of us all.
“I will praise thee, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well” (Psalms 139: 14). No one knows us like our Maker who formed us in the womb. This Psalms gives us insight into the vast process of our birth and every detail filled with divine purpose. We were designed by an Intelligent Creator who made us in his image. This scripture reveals we were made by his awesome power, and we are to stand in awe of his works. We are each unique, marvelous and stand apart from everyone else. God’s thoughts toward us are precious and the sum of them are great, according to this chapter. This is the best love letter we could ever receive.
So many people do not realize their purpose and value and live cheap lives as a result. It has often been said that the value of something depends on how much people are willing to pay for it. A well known scripture speaks to this principle in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” This was an extremely high price to pay and revealed our worth to the Lord. This was the greatest act of love ever displayed in history.
We will never experience true love, understand our enormous value or know the fullness of our purpose until we have a relationship with Jesus Christ. When we find the Lord, we can live life more abundantly.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.