In this chaotic world, people may be confused about the source of our troubles.
We all watched the cruel murder of George Floyd by a police officer. Next, rioters, looters, and anarchists cause major devastation to our cities.
Many cops are injured and even killed as they try to protect property. Murders and crimes are skyrocketing in major cities.
Even churches are being lit on fire and vandalized as members are being attacked. Democrats blame Republicans, and Republicans blame Democrats.
Who is the cause for this madness, and who is the enemy?
Jesus gives us insight on this matter in John 10:10: “The thief cometh not, but to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”
The Lord zeroes in on our real enemy and the source of the destruction all around us. He did not say it was the Democrats or Republicans.
It is not law enforcement, the black man or the white man. The mission of Satan has been the same from the beginning.
He wants to divide us on the basis of race, politics, and ultimately destroy our nation. Everyone who follows his mission is doing his bidding. Before we turn on one another, let us learn the tactics of the devil.
Since our number one issue is spiritual, it must be dealt with accordingly.
Ephesians 6:12 teaches us that we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against spiritual wickedness in high places. Many times throughout scripture, Jesus was able to rebuke evil and put the devil on the run.
As a nation, we need to seek God and repent of our sins. Jesus is our answer for the salvation of our country. He has given the church power to bind evil through prayer.
His command to love one another is more relevant than ever.
Let us unite, put on the armor of God and use our authority against our enemy.