“Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel (Isaiah 7:14).” It is not everyday angels appear reporting great tidings of joy and peace. Bright stars seldom light up pathways to a baby born of a virgin. Never has the arrival of the Son of God split our time line in half from BC and AD. The Lord reserves his greatest miracles for the most extraordinary times in history. Giving the world his son ranks at the top of the list. Although the birth of Christ happened over 2000 years ago, it continues to impact the world in astounding ways.
It is unimaginable to understand the role Mary played in raising Jesus. How would it feel to spend many hours in his presence? An idea may come from the wedding festival when she asked him to do his first miracle (John 2:1-11). As they ran out of drinks, he served them something that they would not forget. How many more problems did the Lord solve for Mary? One day he was found teaching doctors and lawyers in the temple. They marveled at his wisdom as he was just a child. How often did the family of Jesus consult him on complicated matters and get the answer needed. Mary would know first hand why he was called Immanuel, interpreted God with us.
It is exciting to know that we can all have a relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. We can all experience his presence in our lives. In Revelations 3:20, Jesus says, “Behold I stand at the door and knock, if anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to them and sup with them.” Christmas is not just about the presents but more about his presence. We can invite the Lord into our homes and our lives. He will help us to solve the daily problems we face. We can gain wisdom and direction from his words. We might just experience a miracle or two. Most importantly, he can save us and transform us for the better. Like Mary, our lives will dramatically change in many ways. We all need Immanuel to be with us!
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.