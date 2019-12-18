The grand arrival of God’s son came in a most unexpected fashion. Scholars must have been looking for a royal entourage. The Messiah must be a broad shouldered man with a kingly countenance and riding upon a stallion.
Would Heaven show off and overwhelm us with a flashy character? How about dazzling us with costly apparel and jewels falling from his pockets?
Instead, the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings enters this world in the form of a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes. People have celebrated the manger scene for thousands of years. Have we ever wondered why Jesus came in this manner? Besides God’s plan of salvation, what was the message he was sending to the world?
There is always a great purpose and meaning in the acts of the Lord: “And this shall be a sign unto you; you shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger (Luke 2:11,12).” Maybe the humble nature of babies is key to knowing the purpose. They are completely helpless and rely on their parents to meet all their needs. As children would flock to Jesus, he would say that such is the Kingdom of God (Matt. 19:14). He also taught that unless we humble ourselves as a child, we could not enter into Heaven (Matt: 18:3). The Lord’s peculiar entrance into the world may teach us how to enter into the Kingdom. Humility is the willingness to admit our sins, to be teachable, and to put our complete trust in Christ.
Another notable characteristic of babies is the peaceful manner of their sleep. They do not have a care in this world and they are a picture of heavenly rest. Jesus was called the Prince of Peace, and this is the way he came to the Earth. Although he did not bring peace to the world in his first coming, he does give peace to our hearts if we trust him. Guilt, shame and condemnation can be unbearable. Eternal uncertainty can be even more concerning. The weight of sin can be lifted when we experience his forgiveness. Our trespasses separate us from God and Jesus reconciles us back to him by the cross. This is not just peace of mind but rest for our souls.
Have we experienced this gift sent from God? It is time to trust Jesus as our Lord and Savior.