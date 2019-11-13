“Bless the Lord, O my soul and forget not all of his benefits (Psalms 103:2).”
The idea of “counting your blessings” goes back to ancient Israeli times. It was also a strongly held belief with our founders, as they gave thanks to God. This heritage has also been key to establishing our Thanksgiving Holiday in America.
It is always worthwhile to understand the true intent of the holiday and remember what is truly important. Have we become forgetful of the goodness of God? Are we grateful for the numerous blessings that surround us each day? It would certainly make a difference if we were more like the Psalmist. Each day is priceless when we choose to be thankful.
The chapter in Psalms 103 records some extraordinary benefits in serving the Lord: “Who forgives all our iniquities; who healeth all thy diseases; Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; who crowneth thee with loving kindness and tender mercies; Who satisfies thy mouth with good things...” These are spiritual treasures that are meaningful for an eternity. His children experience them daily as he loads us with his blessings. As recorded in this chapter, he satisfies us with his goodness. That means he is able to fulfill the longings deep within our hearts. He will fill us completely until we have had enough or until we can’t stand any more. No wonder David said his cup overflowed. Only Jesus can touch us in this manner.
It is easy to focus on the negative and all the distractions of life. Not only is this a drain on our mental health, but we also miss out on the wonderful blessings of God. Joy doesn’t always fall in our laps or knock on our doors. We can choose to be happy. Also, we can choose to be thankful. God gives us many reasons why we can have this attitude. The Lord has empowered us to make these decisions and determine the outcome of our lives. Some may find themselves lacking blessings to count or joy on the inside. We can start by inviting Jesus into our hearts. He can fill us with his presence and his benefits. Soon, they will overflow and abound in our lives.