"And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?" These were the words of Satan spoken to Eve just before the fall of mankind.
As he questioned God's word, his subtle tactics and intentions are revealed in scripture. He was able to persuade Adam and Eve to disobey the Lord and stray from his commands. It is noticeable that the devil is actively wreaking havoc on society and will especially contend with God's children. Although these are truths everyone should know from the Bible, they should also know the Lord's plan of redemption. This plan not only includes the salvation of mankind, but power over Satan. While opposition will come to those who serve the Lord, we should be confident in his power to overcome.
It is written in Luke 10:19: "Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy." This is an amazing statement by the Lord as he rejoiced over the success of his disciples. Jesus came to destroy the works of the devil (1 John 3:8). Everything that was lost in the garden, he has restored. The authority that Satan had taken over man through sin was lost through the cross. This scripture describes a superior power that God has given to the Church and the ability to conquer our enemy. Although some will continue to allow the devil to wreak havoc, believers should walk all over him. We should use this authority to kick evil out of our homes, our families, and our communities. Instead of allowing Satan to call the shots, we should put him under our feet.
The devil may appear powerful as we witness evil in today's society, but he may not be as mighty as we think. God tells us that he has given the church the keys to the kingdom (Matthew 16: 19). Whatever we bind on earth shall be bound in Heaven, and whatever we loose on earth shall be loosed in Heaven. In other words, we can bind the devil through prayer and the word of the Lord. Do we recognize the power that has been given to us as a Church? Have we failed to walk in this authority and given Satan free reign? At the beginning of World War II, Hitler was virtually unchallenged as he took country after country. Nations thought he would be appeased by giving some land. Soon they realized that if they didn't intervene, he would take the whole world. We also must take the devil head on and put evil in check. Greater is he that is in you than he that is in the world (1 John 4:4).
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com).