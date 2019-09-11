"And the Lord was with Joseph, and he was a prosperous man (Gen. 39: 2)." Joseph had a unique story with many twists and turns. Every time evil would come his way, God would work it out for his good.
Although his jealous brothers sold him into slavery, the Lord prospered him in Egypt. He was falsely accused, but that catapulted him to a position of great power.
People forgot about him in prison, however, he was remembered by God. Joseph became the Prince of Egypt and saved many from a worldwide famine. No one could stop the destiny of the Lord or prevent the blessings on his life. This man was wholly devoted to God and was surrounded by his goodness.
The Lord will also pour out his favor upon those who are faithful.
It is written in Proverbs 28:20: "A faithful man will abound with blessings: But he that maketh haste to be rich shall not be innocent." God is good to all, including the sinful and unbelievers. However, there is a special promise to those who commit to him. Many will gladly start the journey with Christ. When the going gets tough, they will drop out of the race. Some will visit Church on occasion or on holidays. Others only pray and read scriptures when they are desperate. If we want to get God's attention, we will have to be more devoted than the status quo. His eye is on the faithful of the land (Psalms 101:6). He is looking to rain down his blessings on these types of people.
Let us consider our level of commitment to the Lord. Do we stand on God's word even when it is unpopular? Are we walking in integrity outside the church walls? When things do not go our way, do we still love Jesus? Do we trust God in the middle of our storms? Joseph found that faithfulness pays off. He said that God's goodness caused him to forget his troubles.
The reward will always outweigh the sacrifice. Our light and momentary affliction is working for us a far more exceeding weight of glory. Jesus has given us his all on the cross. We should also wholeheartedly devote ourselves unto him. Let us remember that faithfulness matters to the Lord.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.