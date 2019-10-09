Our new boys have brought many surprises to our lives.
My wife and I are still shocked that we have identical twins. We were astonished that they were full term, that they were born on their grandfather’s birthday, that baby B was delivered 2 minutes before baby A. Now that they are almost 2 months old, they still bring untold blessings. Every now and then, they will wake up smiling.
After a long feeding in the middle of the night or after a diaper change, an unexpected laugh will brighten our home. These are treasured moments that makes all the parenthood responsibilities worthwhile.
It is times like these that I realize God cares about our happiness. It cannot be emphasized too strongly that there is joy in serving the Lord.
This idea is recorded in scripture such as John 16:24: “Hitherto have ye asked nothing in my name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full.” The Lord is not only concerned about our salvation, but about every aspect of our lives. Some people believe that you must live in misery until you get to Heaven. God is too good and there are too many scriptures on joy for me to believe that. How often are we told to rejoice in the Lord in the Bible? Also, how many times is it written to be glad in the Lord?
Although there will be troubles in this world, we can have joy in spite of them. The scripture mentioned above tells us that God is willing to answer prayers just to make us happy. Even more incredible is that he wants our joy to be full.
As our Creator, the Lord knows what fulfills us. Many people mistakenly believe that happiness comes from sin and the pleasures of the world. Only God can satisfy the longing soul (Psalms 107:9). It is important to wait on him to accomplish his will in us. If we delight ourselves in him, he promises to give us the desires of our hearts (Psalms 37:4). In other words, the Lord knows how to make his children smile. For this reason we can trust him and that the things he says is true. We can choose to walk in his joy each day.
It can be found in prayer and obedience to his word. Let us rejoice in our salvation that he purchased at the cross. Be happy that he loves us and will hear our prayers. Most importantly, let us treasure the relationship we can have with Christ.