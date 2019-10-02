“For thus saith the Lord God of Israel, The barrel of meal shall not waste, neither shall the cruse of oil fail, until the day that the Lord sendeth rain upon the earth (1 Kings 17:14).” These were welcomed words in the ears of a poor widow. This lady was trying to raise her son by herself in a time when food was scarce. Not only was there a severe famine, being a widow caused her double trouble. In her time, there was no social security or government assistance programs. Her chances of finding employment was zero to none. It seemed that there was no hope, but God sent Elijah to bring her this promise. She was in desperate need of a miracle and the Lord brought supernatural provision. Today, God still moves in awesome ways to meet the needs of his people.
A great promise is given to us in Phillipians 4:19: “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” A promise kept from the Lord brought this widow woman through some difficult times. In her case, God miraculously multiplied the small amount of food in her last barrel. Even when our situations look desperate, we must remember that there is always hope. The Lord will work a miracle if needed to keep his promises to his children. This not only applies to our finances, but in so many other areas as well. There are no empty barrels in Heaven. Instead, they are full of provision and overflowing with blessings. His riches in glory is massive enough to supply the greatest need. As long as there is a prayer answering God in Heaven, there is hope.
The Lord’s promises can get us through tough times today. He said that he would never leave or forsake us (Heb. 13:5). He knew the widows address, her severe need, and most importantly he knew the solution. God is also fully aware of our situations. His word declares that he is our ever present help in the time of trouble (Psalms 46:1), he works out all things for our good to those who love the Lord (Rom. 8:28), and we can cast our cares on him because he cares for us (1 Peter 5:7). This is enough hope to fill our lives for a lifetime. Do we trust the Lord today? It is time that we put our faith in the Living Hope. We can call on Jesus and dip into the bottomless barrel.