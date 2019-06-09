"I beheld Satan as lightning fall from Heaven." These were the words of Jesus as he described the overwhelming defeat of the devil himself.
The scriptures give us a glimpse of a war that took place in Heaven. Satan rallied a third of the angels in a coup attempt to seize God's throne.
The devil was blinded by his pride as he wanted to be like the most high. Not too many wars in history have been described as lightning. This was the shortest battle of all time as Satan was kicked out in a flash. It was a crushing blow and humiliating loss for the devil.
The superior strength of the Lord is evident in the outcome of the war and he still sits on the throne today. As Christians, we can be confident in God's power to overcome our opposition.
It is written in 1 John 4:4: "Greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world." The Bible teaches us that we will face opposition in this life. This is especially true when we work for the Lord and try to reach the lost. Like the 10 spies of Israel, it can be easy to become discouraged when we see the enormity of our obstacles.
Also, we may doubt at times when evil appears to prevail. Some may be tempted to withdrawal from their positions and allow the enemy to gain ground. We are called to have courage like Joshua and fight for the land. Let's remember that God is far superior to our adversaries and he lives on the inside.
We can experience direct attacks from the devil and the battle may seem long. However, absolute victory is ours if we endure to the end.
The Church sometimes fails to access this power that is available. For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds (2 Cor. 10:4). These weapons include prayer, praise, and the word of God. They are used often throughout scripture to overcome evil.
We must use them on behalf of our families, our country, and for personal victory. Submitting ourselves to the Lord and resisting the devil will force him to flee (James 4:7). As we search for a closer walk with Christ and strive to do his will, we will grow in his strength. His battle plans and strategies for success are written in his word. They include the victorious outcome he has for all his children. Let us have confidence in the Lord as we live each day for him.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.