"Hey, it's the My Pillow guy!" Most people recognize this phrase from the famous My Pillow commercials. Mike Lindell promises that his pillow will give America a better night's rest. Can a man really promise anyone rest?
It is true that Mike has started a business from scratch and has sold over 43 million pillows. This multi-millionaire may also have a superior product that brings comfort to many people. However, only God can deliver on such an important promise. According to WebMD, a third of Americans struggle with sleep and a majority is stressed out. Jesus provides a spiritual rest that goes beyond 8 hours of shut eye each night. Rest is a biblical promise and can only be obtained through faith in Jesus Christ.
It is written in Matthew 11: 28-30: "Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light." God knows about the anxieties of the world and the stress that people face. His solution is to allow him to help carry our burdens through prayer and faith in him. Cast off the "yoke" of the world by following scripture instead of peoples' expectations. Our minds can be at ease when we know the Lord is with us and has his hand on our problems. Following this scripture will surely improve our physical rest at night.
More importantly, Jesus primarily talks about the spiritual rest that comes from his saving grace. Proverbs 13:15 records, "Good understanding giveth favor: But the way of transgressors is hard." This scripture warns of the multiplied hardships and unnecessary turmoil that results from a sinful lifestyle. A life separated from God will be unstable and eventually sink like the house built upon the foundation of sand. It is difficult to bear the guilt and shame each day of our failures and wrongdoing. Again, he says to come to him and we can find forgiveness and have the weight lifted off our shoulders. Because of the cross, we can be cleansed and reconciled to the Heavenly Father. This gift of salvation will allow us to gain Heaven, the ultimate rest for the people of God.
Ironically, Mike Lindell struggled to sleep for years. He testifies that he was a cocaine addict who converted to Christianity. One day, he prayed that God would remove the desire for drugs and his request was answered. He instantly quit using as he operated his business to improve sleep for millions. A drug addict who moves from the bottom to a prosperous millionaire is a powerful testimony of what the Lord can do. Mike Lindell has not only found rest through his invention, but also through Jesus. If God can do this with a cocaine addict, then he can do it for anyone. It is time that we search for the Savior to be forgiven of our sins. Today is the day to bring our burdens to the Lord and find rest for our souls.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.