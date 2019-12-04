The holiday seasons, although blessed, can bring mixed emotions for many people. What can compare to cheerful music, tables full of goodies and making memories with the family?
It is always priceless for all to slow down and think about those things which are most important. In spite of the joyous occasions, some are just not feeling the excitement. Not that they are trying to imitate the grinch, but the season brings challenges to them. Some memories are not so delightful due to the large number of broken homes. Others really struggle with grief as precious loved ones are not seated at the table. It can also be a trying time for widows and veterans as loneliness becomes more intense. Although some would blame the holidays for the blues, they instead could be the solution. The messages they bring can fill our lives with hope and encouragement. Jesus doesn’t just fill “perfect” families with joy, he especially cares for those who are most needy.
It is written in Psalms 3:3: “But thou, O Lord, art a shield for me: my glory, and the lifter up of mine head.” The words of David in a difficult season speaks volumes to us. David knew what is was like to have family issues, to lose his baby, and to fight in a multitude of battles. He testifies of the help of Almighty God. As he walked with him, the Lord lifted up his head in times of sorrow, despair, and trouble. This demonstrates his caring and loving nature. This same God will be there for us as well. How can he heal the broken heart and reach those in deep despair? It is because he is the Great I Am (Exodus 3:14). He is there and he is able.
We do not have to have the holiday blues this year. Let us not allow our hearts to be troubled or our minds to be filled with sorrow. Things are not too hopeless that we have no options. We can seek the Lord and he will hear our prayers. Jesus chose to come at a dark time in history when many felt that there was no hope. He came as a light in the darkness and to show us the way. Multitudes followed him as he filled the void and displayed the power of God. He was called the Savior of the world, the Prince of Peace, and Emmanuel which means God with us. Today, he still saves and he will still be with us. Call on his name and allow Jesus to light up your holiday season this year.