"Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up." As the body began to show the unmistakable signs of death, Jesus was laid in the tomb. The chief Priest and Pharisees remembered the prediction of the resurrection and concocted a plan with Pontius Pilate. They placed the Roman Seal of Authority over the tomb as soldiers guarded it with their lives. After three days, the Pharisees could wheel out the body and destroy his credibility forever. Christianity would be dead and Christ's teachings would be nothing more than a myth. However, the might of the Roman Empire and the leaders of Israel could not stop the resurrection. Beyond 2,000 years later, the body of Jesus has not been found. Jesus is alive and we can know him in the power of his resurrection.
The resurrection is the ultimate miracle and can only be performed by God himself. People can fake a healing, or act out salvation, but how can a person pretend to be dead? There are clear medical signs that a person has passed away. In addition, irreversible brain damage occurs in less than 10 minutes when a person stops breathing. Jesus was dead in the tomb for three days and then displayed his great power. We can conclude that he was the son of God. He is the way, the truth, and the life and we can trust in his word. Based on his resurrection, we can trust his promises and count on every one of them to come to pass. Most importantly, we can know him and experience him as Lord and Savior.
The Apostle Paul writes about the impact of this event in Philippians 3:10: "That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death." The enormity of this miracle makes this an incredible statement. Can we say that we know Jesus in the power of the resurrection? Yet, the scriptures records that this power is inside of every believer. We wonder if we can really accomplish the will and plan of the Lord. Is it possible to live the Christian life that God intended? Can we overcome sin and temptation? Should we even attempt a close relationship with Christ and be a witness to others? The answer is yes with the help and strength of the Lord. If the Spirit can raise the dead, he can empower us to do his will.
As Jesus was buried and rose on the third day, we can also be raised to a new life. Many people believe that they cannot change their lifestyles. They feel stuck in their situations and think that things will never change. If the Lord can conquer death, hell, and the grave, then he can transform us. This miracle will begin as we invite him to live on the inside. We must trust him and know that he loves us. He has the best plan for us and wants to give us the abundant life. It is time to surrender to the Lord and allow him to change us. He will raise us up from sin and bondage as we begin a new journey with him. This faith will allow us to live forever in an eternity with Christ. We can know him in the power of his resurrection!
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com).