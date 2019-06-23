"Who do men say that I am? Jesus asked this question to his disciples as he revealed his true identity. Peter answered, "Thou art the Christ, the son of the living God."
As the Lord confirmed this answer, he gave great news for his people. On this truth, Christ said that he would build his Church and the gates of Hell will not prevail against it. Also, Jesus says that he would give the Keys of the Kingdom of Heaven to his people. This is a statement that has often been overlooked when people read the story in Matthew chapter 16:13-19. What was meant by this amazing statement and how could this gift empower believers? God has given his Church tremendous authority to accomplish great works for his Kingdom.
A set of keys can dramatically change a life in incredible ways. We can all remember the first car we ever owned. It came with a feeling of independence and the ability to go places we couldn't go before. No longer did we have to depend on others or have to bum a ride.
Those keys gave us access, opportunity, and empowerment. Similarly, the Keys of the Kingdom have a great impact on the Church. We have wonderful opportunities and open doors that only God can open.
He will take us to higher heights, greater distances, and use us in ways we never thought possible. When we surrender to his plan we can expect the Lord to move mightily in our lives. Now unto him who is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think according, to the power that worketh in us (Ephesians 3:20).
Keys have always been a symbol of power and authority throughout the Old and New Testaments. In Isaiah 22:22, the priest was given the key to the house of David. With this ability, he could open and shut the king's house. He had access to the king's ear, to royal provision, and the power of the Kingdom. Likewise, the Church has been given the Keys of Heaven. We have the ear of the Most High God and can come boldly to the throne of grace. The Lord shares the riches of glory to meet our needs and to accomplish his plan. Jesus said greater works shall we do because he goes to his Father. We have all authority to witness and open the door of Heaven to the lost. In addition, he has given us superior power over Satan to bind his works.
Has the Church been walking in the authority that it has been given?
Are we impacting the community and growing like we should? Sometimes we act as if we are powerless and withdrawal from our opportunities.
It seems as if the devil has the upper hand and has taken too much ground. We must recognize that we have been given great power from Heaven. Let us pray that we walk with the Keys to the Kingdom. It is time to unlock all the promises of God and obtain them by faith.
The devil should not intimidate us and the world should not make us feel less than. Let us have confidence in the Lord and trust that he is with us.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.