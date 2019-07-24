As my wife and I are going through the stages of pregnancy, we are gaining a better understanding in Bible prophecy.
As recorded in Matthew 24:8, there are many similarities between the birthing process and the Lord's return. Signs play an important role in both events.
My wife Elizabeth was alerted early in the first trimester that she was pregnant.
One Sunday morning she smelled fried bologna and instantly had a negative reaction. Nausea, unusual cravings, and other symptoms got our attention. We knew it was time to alter our lifestyle because two babies were on the way.
Similarly, God gets our attention through Biblical signs and reminds us that he is coming back. Just like a baby requires preparation and change, so does the Lord's return. Everyone must repent and be prepared for the coming of Jesus.
It is written in Matthew 24: 42: "Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come." Our doctor recently told us to pack our suitcases and be ready since we are in the third trimester. I have noticed a difference in my wife with her contractions and intensity of pains. We have recognized that the time is near to have our twins. There is also a heightened sense of the Biblical signs as well. Moral deterioration in the world has become severe. Not only do people sin, they are proud of it. Lawlessness, disrespect for authority, and a disregard for the word of God abounds. Terrorism and violence has become a normal part of society. Secular news has reported a significant increase in natural disasters. It is time that we allow the Lord to get our attention. America needs to change course and return back to our Creator.
As we go through the stages of pregnancy, it will soon lead to a delivery.
My wife and I are excited to meet little Joseph and Josiah. Although the third trimester is difficult, all the preparation and endurance will pay off. We can only anticipate the moment we first lay eyes on our precious boys.
The union will be one of our greatest experiences on Earth. Even more incredible will be the union of Christ and his Church. As the earth travails with labor pains, God's people will be delivered as well. For the Lord himself shall descend from Heaven with a shout...Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air (1 Thess. 4:16-17). As we experience the difficulty of the end times, our endurance will be worth it. Imagine seeing Jesus for the first time and experiencing his glory. It is time to keep the faith and make all the necessary changes. Are we ready for the coming of Jesus?
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.