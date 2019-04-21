And when Jesus cried with a loud voice, he said, "Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit:" and having said thus, he gave up the ghost.
These are the last words of Jesus as he died upon the cross according to Luke's gospel. Although this was a monumental event and absolutely necessary, many people live as if this was the end of the story. Easter encourages us to think about what happened after the crucifixion of Christ. He victoriously raised from the dead just as predicted. Many opposed his cause, The Pharisees persistently tried to outsmart him, and the Roman soldiers inflicted the worst torture upon him. Still, Jesus is unstoppable and his Kingdom has no end. His word endures throughout all generations and his promises are steadfast. The resurrection of Jesus provides a life changing hope to all who believes.
It is written in 1 Peter 1:3: "Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead." This lively hope can be translated as hope for a lifetime and an eternity. The triumph of the empty tomb can be celebrated each day. It has amazing implications for the Church. We can share in the victory of his accomplishment, receive the power of his resurrection, and walk with the risen Savior. Because Christ overcame death, we can overcome our obstacles in life. As he conquered hell, we can conquer evil and temptation. Jesus raised from the grave so we can have a new life. We have a living hope and can enjoy this miracle each day.
The evidence that Jesus was resurrected from the dead strengthens our expectations for eternal life. After he was raised, he appeared to over 500 people and became the picture of immortality. By faith, our hope extends over and above our short lives and to greater things beyond. Those who have died in Christ will rejoice in the largest family reunion that no earthly building could hold. There will be plenty of room in that glorious new city recorded in Revelation. It is measured at approximately 1400 miles long, 1400 miles wide, and 1400 miles high. Are we missing the lively hope and the new life that Jesus gives? This Easter, we can receive salvation at the cross and a transformed life from his resurrection power.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.