In recent times, there have been great strides to censor the gospel of Jesus Christ. We have seen television shows where the name Jesus was bleeped out or edited.
Christian phrases and symbols have been labeled offensive and controversial in public places. Educational books leave out important truths about our Christian heritage. Businesses such as Chick-fil-A and individuals who believe in traditional marriage are being targeted in the name of "tolerance." We are expected to hide our faith in public and only worship in private. This war on Christianity rages while eastern religions and ideas are welcomed and even promoted. The authors of the first amendment to the constitution would be horrified to see the great disregard for religious freedom. In spite of Christian intolerance, there have been many victories for the Church. While we face opposition, we have been authorized by God to preach the gospel.
It is written in Matthew 16:19: "And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven." This speaks to the authority and power that God has given unto his Church. Jesus criticized the Pharisees for closing the door of heaven shut to people. Likewise, we have the power to open the door as we minister to others and share the gospel. God's commission is clear in Mark 16:15: "Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature." We may not all have pulpit ministries, but we can witness, testify, and share the love of Christ to others. Our mission field may not be on foreign soil, but our neighborhoods, families, and community is a great place to start. God's commission and authority is not limited to our individual Churches, but to the ends of the Earth.
Do not be intimidated to share or live out your faith in public. We have been authorized by the Most High and have the keys to the Kingdom. The keys gives us the power to "open the door" and preach the gospel wherever the soles of our feet shall tread. Do not allow a Jesus hater to tell you when and where to witness. Let us not take religious instruction from the politically correct police, liberal elites, and sin-struck Hollywood. The Bible always has and always will be God's guide to righteous living. His word does not change and is still the answer to our problems. The hand of the Lord is on those who are faithful to him and his word. God is with us and empowers us by his Spirit to do great things for his Kingdom. Let us boldly proclaim his good news!
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com).