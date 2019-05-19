Plant based foods are my new thing. It's a good thing, of course, since it's a healthy choice of food. I do my best not to discriminate any food category but vegetables might be my favorite. Artichokes are a special kind of fun. For one, this green softball look-a-like vegetable gets a bad rap with their tough skins and overall bulky, pointed leaves. They remind me of a succulent plant. But they need not be considered intimidating. You'll see when I tell you just how easy this recipe is. After a long history of steaming this vegetable, I decided roasting is my overall preferred method of cooking vegetables and I shouldn't treat this one any different.
Other than cutting off the bottom stem, there isn't a lot of time involved in roasting. I drizzled them with olive oil, sprinkled each with salt, onion and garlic powder, wrapped the in foil and roasted at 400 degrees for one and half hours. I treated these roasted beauties just as if they were a wedge cut of iceberg lettuce. I sprinkled these with bacon, crumbled blue cheese and sun-dried tomatoes. I topped it all off with a generous portion of ranch dressing and here's where the fun begins.
To eat an artichoke, just peel off the leaves one by one, and then use your teeth to scrape off the tender fleshy part on the underside of the leaves. As you make your way to the center of the artichoke, the leaves will begin to get softer and fleshier and you will be able to eat most if not all of the leaves. Once you reach the bottom of the artichoke, pull out a knife and fork and cut up the base and stem of the artichoke, and eat. This meal was more than satisfying. It was a delicious change to the usual salads topped with a protein choice. It's spring have some fun with the new crop of delicious vegetables coming in.
ROASTED ARTICHOKES
3 artichokes (stems trimmed)
3 T. Olive oil
1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
1/4 cup sun-dried tomato
1/4 cup crumbled bacon
Ranch dressing
Drizzle each artichoke with olive oil. Season with powdered garlic, onion powder and salt. Wrap each one with aluminum foil. Roast at 400 degrees for 1 hour and half. Sprinkle the artichokes with cheese, tomatoes, bacon and ranch dressing.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.