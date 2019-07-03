Basically there's a fireworks show every day somewhere for a solid week.
But sitting around watching a colorful sky blasting isn't the only way to celebrate America in the great outdoors.
Here are a few fun ways for outdoors lovers to go push play in the outdoors and celebrate freedom in an active way.
Freedom Float 2019
The Freedom Float Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by veterans to aid and assist local West Virginia veterans and veteran affiliations through fundraising and donations, will host its first Freedom Float.
Launch time is at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 4, for an inaugural float that will take place on the Coal River. The launch will be at the L4 water trail site located off Route 119 at the Kanawha/Lincoln county line.
Check out www.coalrivergroup.com/ for printable maps. The float is around 7 miles and will take around 4 1/25 1/2 hours to complete, depending on your floating preference.
The take-out point will be Meadowood Park in Tornado, West Virginia, at Upper Falls where there will be food and music.
To register, you can go to the web page at freedomfloat.org or you can register the day of the event. All proceeds go towards helping West Virginia veterans and veteran affiliations.
Glow Bike Parade
North Bend State Park, in Cairo, West Virginia, just east of Parkersburg, is hosting a Glow Bike Parade at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 4.
Celebrate your independence by decorating your bicycle and participating in a bike parade through River Run Campground. North Bend naturalists and friends supply all you need to transform your ride into something that would bring a tear to Uncle Sam's eye. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun as we adorn our bikes and prepare for the parade at 8 p.m. Meet at the Nature Center and plan on an hour or more of outdoor fun on the 4th of July.
Patriotic Boat Parade
Head out to Yatesville Lake Marina in Louisa, Kentucky, where people are hosting their second annual Fourth of July weekend Boat Parade.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, there will be games, live music and concessions. Then at 7 p.m. it's the boat parade.
There will be two winners, one for the best patriotic boat/pontoon and one for best patriotic houseboat.
Big Air Blob Competition
Fireworks won't be the only thing rocketing skyward on Independence Day weekend. Gather at Wonderland Water Park at ACE Adventure Center in Oak Hill, West Virginia, for the ninth annual Big Air Blob Competition.
Teams of two will compete for the most outrageous blob of the day. Judges will score up to 10 points per blob based on form, height or just sheer craziness. Cash prizes are awarded for the first, second and third place winners. When you check-in be sure to ask for details at the ACE Welcome Center. It's free to those playing at the waterpark on Saturday, July 6. Go online at ceraft.com/event/big-air-blob-competition.
Fireworks Paddle
Head up to Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures in Greenup, Kentucky, on Friday, July 5, as they host the Dragonfly's annual Fireworks Paddle. Participants can see the fireworks on the Ohio River at the Greenup City Park.
If bringing a kayak, drop off the boat at Dragonfly, then park your vehicle at the Greenup County boat dock and be shuttled back. Meet other area kayakers and make it an Independence Day to remember. The cost is $10/person.
Remember to bring a PFD (life jacket) and a white light for the boat (these are mandatory) and a change of clothes to have in your car. Shuttle service starts at 7 p.m. and the last shuttle leaves the boat dock at 7:45 p.m.
Need a kayak for this event? The cost is $25/person includes kayak, PFD, paddle, light, glow bracelets and shuttle. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Rain or shine so dress for the weather. Camping is also available at Dragonfly.
Go online at www.facebook.com/dragonflyoutdooradventures/ for more info.
Island Belle Dinner Cruise
Head up to Parkersburg for a whole lot of musical fun and a historic riverboat ride to boot on Friday, July 5. Relax onboard the Island Belle sternwheeler for a country-style dinner and boat ride on the Ohio River before attending the Point Park Concert on the River.
Boarding for the dinner cruise is at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg, beginning at 5:50 p.m. Advanced reservations are required. Ticket price includes river cruise and dinner, adult $27, children (3-12) $21. The cruise departs promptly at 6 p.m. and returns for the concert by 7:30 p.m. The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History and state park office are located at 137 Juliana St. in downtown Parkersburg.
The July 5 concert features Eliminator - a ZZ Top Tribute band. The Point Park Concert Series is a free-admission concert series located at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg, West Virginia, hosted on the first Friday of the month throughout the summer. The concert is from 8 to 11 p.m. Point Park Concerts on the River are sponsored by the Downtown PKB. For more concert information visit downtownPKB.com.
Dinner menu is a choice of baked steak or chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, tossed salad, roll with butter, dessert and a beverage (bottled water or soft drink). For dinner cruise ticket purchase, call 304-420-4800. There's also river cruises slated for Aug. 2 and Sept. 6.