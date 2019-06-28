HD Media
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. - Snowshoe Mountain, the ubiquitous mountain resort in West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains, announced it will be bottling its most prized possession: fresh mountain air. The resort has developed a method to capture and bottle the fresh air from several undisclosed locations in its 11,000-acre backcountry, one of the more remote areas on the entire East Coast.
The resort will be offering 950-milliliter bottles of fresh mountain air for free to people across the Mid-Atlantic as a respite for another hot and sticky summer and as a reminder for how refreshing mountain air can feel and smell at the resort's elevation of 4,848 feet. The fresh mountain air hasn't been filtered, so it comes with a slight scent of spruce needles, morning dew and wildflowers.
"At Snowshoe Mountain, we create lifelong mountain enthusiasts by delivering exceptional mountain experiences," said Patti Duncan, Snowshoe Mountain president. "Now, this summer we're bottling up some of that mountain experience and delivering it free to folks in the Mid-Atlantic as a reminder for how refreshing and rejuvenating a mountain getaway can feel in the middle of the hot, sticky summer down in the lowlands."
The bottles of fresh mountain air are available for free, in limited quantity, only at www.snowshoemtn.com. And if you share a picture with your fresh mountain air on social media and tag @snowshoemtn with the hashtag #mountaintherapy, Snowshoe Mountain will give you 20% off summer 2019 lodging and you will be entered to win a free, three-night trip for two to Snowshoe Mountain.
The free fresh mountain air is being provided as part of the resort's Mountain Therapy campaign, which promises to bring the long-lasting positive effects of the mountain experience to everyone who needs it in the region this summer.
Snowshoe has a slew of summer events including these in June and July:
n June 29 - Community Appreciation Day
n June 29-30 - Downhill Southeast MTB Race
n July 4-6 - Homegrown Music Festival (Fireworks July 6)
n July 19-21 - 4848 Festival by All Good Presents
n July 15-16 - Women's Mountain Bike Camp
n July 26-27 - Blues, Brews, & BBQ Festival
More details at www.snowshoemtn.com.