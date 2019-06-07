HD Media
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. - Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County is busy preparing for what resort officials are calling their "biggest summer yet." Several new marquee events highlight the summer calendar, including the 2019 Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Finals and the inaugural 4848' Music Festival. In addition to the packed event schedule and wide range of activities. The resort has also unveiled new offerings and bike park expansion plans. Snowshoe opened for daily summer operations on May 23.
2019 Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Finals
The UCI MTB World Cup returns to US soil for the first time in several years. Mountain bike racers and fans from all over the world will be traveling to West Virginia for the final stop on the 2019 World Cup circuit. The event will feature cross-country racing in addition to the intense downhill racing that Snowshoe is well known for.
4848 Festival by All Good Presents set for July 11-13
This inaugural festi-vacation is brought to you by All Good Presents and may change the way you see music festivals. Expect an incredible combination of traditional festival vibes, all the awesome amenities and spectacular surroundings of Snowshoe, and a phenomenal line up (including Greensky Bluegrass, Umphrys McGee, and lots more).
Backcountry E-Bike Tours
Snowshoe's newest summer offering is a 2 hour tour through the 11,000 acre Snowshoe backcountry on a full suspension, pedal-assisted, electric mountain bike. If you've never ridden an e-bike, this is your chance to see what all the buzz is about. Tours will be $69 per person, and will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily which started on May 23.
Bike park expansion plans
Snowshoe will be building a new bike trail this summer, as part of their 2019 capital improvements plan. The new trail, located in the Basin, will be designed to help novice mountain bikers build their skills.
"Expert mountain bikers love Snowshoe, and for good reason, but to continue to grow the sport we need to make it just as fun and accessible for beginners and intermediates as it is for the pros" said Ken Gaitor, director of Mountain Operations. "We already have a fantastic beginner trail, Easy Street, and this new trail we're building this summer is going to give riders a clear, next trail to tackle once they've mastered Easy Street. It gives them another step up in progression before moving on to our true intermediate trails."
Snowshoe event schedule
n June 14 Snowshoe Foundation Golf Tournament
n June 22-23 GNCC Race Weekend
n June 29 Community Appreciation Day
n June 29-30 Downhill Southeast MTB Race
n July 4-6 Homegrown Music Festival (Fireworks July 6)
n July 19-21 4848 Festival by All Good Presents
n July 15-16 Women's Mountain Bike Camp
n July 26-27 Blues, Brews, & BBQ Festival
n Aug. 3 Treasure On The Mountain
n Aug. 8-11 International Bowhunters Organization World Shoot-Off
n Aug. 30-Sept. 2 Labor Day Celebration
n Sept. 2 Community Appreciation Day
n Sept. 6-8 Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Finals
n Sept. 21-22 West VA Mountain Bike Association (WVMBA) Enduro Championship
n Oct. 13 Closing Day (For Bike Park, Golf, and Resort Operations)
Snowshoe covers a total area of 11,000 acres in the Appalachian Mountain Range, and includes the second highest point in the state at 4,848' elevation. Snowshoe was chosen as the Best Ski Resort in the region by the readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors. The Snowshoe Bike Park was recently named the #1 Bike Park in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions by MTBParks.com. Snowshoe offers extensive lodging options, fully developed mountain biking trails, a popular golf course designed by Gary Player, wedding and convention areas, and a wide variety of outdoor activities. Snowshoe Mountain Resort is part of the Alterra Mountain Company. More details at www.snowshoemtn.com.
For more information or to make a Snowshoe lodging reservation, call 877-441-4386 or visit www.snowshoemtn.com.