Summer memory making happens to be one of my favorite past times. I live for the hope the season arouses in me. I'm making plans right now. The great thing about the warmer weather and beautiful outdoors are the infinite possibilities. Regardless of how we've grown or how life has changedmore kids, full-time jobs, less energy, tighter budget, challenging circumstances, the promise of things to do can be so simple and easy to accomplish. When we camp out under the stars, we dive right in. There have been years we did it right in the back of our van and times when nothing but a cozy cottage fully stocked with all the amenities will do.
The summer months deliver the scent of grill smoke, singing tree frogs, pool parties and soul singing camp fires that inspire unbelievers too cool for singing to join in. Food falls right in the center of the summer splendor. There are so many different cuisines that have become the staple go-to dishes marking the season's arrival, I feel almost rebellious when I offer unusual dishes that might help you spend a little less time in the kitchen so that you can make your splash right smack dab in the pinnacle of summer happiness.
Grilling out might be the poster child of out door leisure but there are times when your recreation is based on a whim and time is scarce. For those nights, I bring you a delicious, gourmet oh-so-quick meal that will not only fulfill your need for a dining out look-a-like experience but be quick and inexpensive as well. Sun dried pesto with pine nuts really invites a surplus of admiration. I could eat this by the spoonful and be perfectly satiated. It's the right amount everything sweet and savory. But for those that need a little more substance a nice ravioli in the freezer section that you can plop right into a pan of boiling water will make this a complete meal.
If your weeks are becoming heavy with activities, give this delicious plate of sweet sunshine a try. Gourmet on the go never tasted so good.
SUN DRIED TOMATO PESTO
WITH GORGONZOLA RAVIOLI
1 jar of sun-dried tomatoes
1 bag of frozen stuffed ravioli (this is gorgonzola stuffed)
1/2 cup pine nuts
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
1 clove garlic
2 T. Olive oil
1 or two sprigs of fresh basil
In a food processor puree' the tomatoes, nuts, garlic and parmesan cheese. Cook the ravioli according to the package. Drain and mix in with the tomato pesto. Garnish with basil. Serve.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.