LOGAN - A mother. A bride. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget.
The Aracoma Story Inc. is going to whisk you away to an island in Greece this summer for the ultimate feel-good musical.
"Mamma Mia" has played to over 60 million people worldwide. Audiences have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the songs.
The show will be presented at 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, May 30 through June 16, at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater in Chief Logan State Park.
ABBA's music tells the story of a young woman's search for her birth father. The tale unfolds on a Greek island. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.
The cast list for "Mamma Mia" includes Erica O'Briant (Donna), Cadee Mae Green (Sophie), Bill France (Sam), Chris Wood (Harry), Charles Wallace (Bill), Brittany Hodges (Tanya), Anne Justice (Rosie), KJ Gertz (Sky), Lexi Luther (Ali), Maci Hatcher (Lisa), Jackson Frye (Pepper), Griffin Frye (Eddie) and Xavier Trump (Father Alexandrios). Ensemble: Alyssa Elkins, Christopher Hipshire, Xavier Trump, Jewel Robinson, Katarina Curry, Haylee Webb, Chloe Moore, Amanda Copeland, Rebecca Mick, Trinity Trump, Maddy Akers, Janie Adkins, Karen Carper, Robin Bunch Bailey and Kaleigh Milligan.
Advance tickets are available online at www.BrownPaperTickets.com.