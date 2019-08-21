"Lord, teach us to pray." This request was asked of Jesus immediately after he was heard praying publicly.
Were his disciples fascinated with the words that were used? Did something special happen when he finished? Or, could people feel the presence of God every time he opened his mouth?
Whatever it was, people were drawn to Jesus and wanted to imitate what he did. He then recited what is known as the Lord's Prayer.
These famous words are still used today. This prayer is used at ballgames, churches and ceremonies all over the world.
Jesus taught us that we too can pray effectively and connect with God in a personal relationship.
The first part of the Lord's Prayer can be found in Luke 11: 2: "Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name." Jesus listed praise and worship first and gave it a high priority in the Christian journey.
It fosters a more intimate and closer walk with the Lord. Is there a quicker way to touch the heart of God? The scripture declares that he inhabits the praises of his people (Psalms 22:3).
The Hebrew definition of inhabits gives some interesting words such as to dwell, remain and to settle. We are given the idea that there is a special presence of God when we worship him. He will not only visit, but desires to remain with those who glorifies his name. When we worship him as Lord and King, he will rule over our lives and our situations.
David gives us a great example in Psalms 145:3: "Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised." He worships God for who he is and for his greatness.
Also, the Lord is praised for his character of mercy and compassion. He is exalted for his mighty acts, his miracles, his goodness, his righteousness, and his promises.
Today we can thank him for the cross and so much more. There are so many reasons we can praise the Lord and should take time each day to do so.
If this is our priority, we are well on our way to experience the fullness of the Lord's prayer. The Lord is nigh unto all them that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth (Psalms 145:18).
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.