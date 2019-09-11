Logan Banner
LOGAN - Local performing arts company Southern Coalition for the Arts has announced audition dates for its next production, "9 to 5: The Musical."
"9 to 5: The Musical" is based on a 1980 hit film and is set in the late 1970s. It was created by country music superstar Dolly Parton and the original film's screenwriter, Patricia Resnick, and follows the story of three downtrodden coworkers - Violet, Judy and Doralee - as they battle their sexist, egotistical, lying, bigoted boss and eventually overthrow him to give their workplace a dream makeover.
Auditions will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at 622 Stratton St., in Logan from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. There will be auditions for the musical and the country preshow.
For the adult singing auditions, those interested are asked to prepare 30 seconds of a song and provide sheet music, CD or MP3. No a capella will be accepted. Accompanist and stereo will be provided.
The same rules apply for the country preshow auditions, with the exception that the preshow is open only to children between 5-13 years old.
The shows will be performed Nov. 1-2, Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 15-16 at the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, inside the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call 304-74-5444.