LOGAN — Southern Coalition for the Arts will begin their six-week classes on arts and crafts, stage makeup and dance for musical theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The arts and crafts class will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the First Presbyterian Church at 622 Stratton St., in Logan. The class is limited to children ages 6-12. There is a $10 materials fee.
The stage makeup class will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College at Mount Gay. The class is for ages 12 and older, and students must purchase a Ben Nye Student Kit before the first class.
The dance for musical theatre class will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays at the First Presbyterian Church. The class is for ages 12 and older.
Cost is $10 per class or $50 for all six if paid in advance.
For more information or to RSVP, call 304-784-5444.